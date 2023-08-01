The New Normal
The Unwitting Coup: Was the Response to COVID Effectively a Coup by the Western Intelligence Community?
The world has been counting on the intelligence community to call out anything untoward about the response to COVID. Of course, that won’t happen…
Aug 1, 2023
Michael P Senger
554
June 2023
UK COVID Inquiry Reveals Just How Vast International Communist Conspiracy May Be
So far, little has been revealed by the UK’s COVID Inquiry other than how far the ruling class has gone to manipulate the perception of public opinion…
Jun 27, 2023
Michael P Senger
178
May 2023
The Great COVID Ventilator Death Cover-up
Tens of thousands of Americans died after being placed on mechanical ventilators in spring 2020. It’s long past time we got real answers as to how many…
May 25, 2023
Michael P Senger
177
COVID Video Library
Recently, I’ve been putting together a Twitter thread to serve as an open-access library of all the most important and viral video clips from throughout…
May 21, 2023
Michael P Senger
115
US Intelligence Is Covering Up the Fact They Knew About COVID In November 2019
A recent House Intelligence Report contains unmistakable evidence that some US intelligence officials are lying to conceal that intelligence about the…
May 4, 2023
Michael P Senger
152
April 2023
Devil’s Advocate – Responding to Lockdown Apologists’ Strongest Argument: The ‘Pure Fear’ Theory
The ‘pure fear’ defense of the response to COVID does not withstand scrutiny.
Apr 16, 2023
Michael P Senger
158
March 2023
Consider Making a Donation or Becoming a Paid Subscriber
Plus a list of my most important work to date. Become a Founding Member and receive a signed hardcover copy of Snake Oil: How Xi Jinping Shut Down the…
Mar 29, 2023
Michael P Senger
42
How Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard Masked America
Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard played a decisive role in shifting CDC guidance and ushering in mask mandates across America. Zeynep’s role in the…
Mar 26, 2023
Michael P Senger
410
Interview on Ask Dr. Drew
Highly recommend my latest interview discussing the Telegraph’s Lockdown Files, CCP influence on the response to COVID, and Snake Oil: How Xi Jinping…
Mar 15, 2023
Michael P Senger
59
Balaji Srinivasan: The Man Who Couldn’t Wait for COVID to Ring In the ‘New Normal’
Balaji’s Twitter ‘prophecies’ may be the best evidence yet that there was a plan to recreate China’s COVID response globally, down to the particular…
Mar 9, 2023
Michael P Senger
180
Leaked Messages Reveal Plan to ‘Deploy the New Variant’ in Covid Messaging to ‘Get Proper Behaviour Change’ in UK Lockdown Compliance
Leaked messages from December 13, 2020, show former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock planning to “deploy the new variant” in Covid messaging to…
Mar 6, 2023
Michael P Senger
169
February 2023
Tomás Pueyo Returns: The MBA Who Shut Down Europe on Masks and the Cochrane Review
Depending on your level of familiarity with the story the global lockdowns of spring 2020, you may or may not have heard of Tomás Pueyo. Pueyo is an MBA…
Feb 28, 2023
Michael P Senger
171
