The Unwitting Coup: Was the Response to COVID Effectively a Coup by the Western Intelligence Community?
The world has been counting on the intelligence community to call out anything untoward about the response to COVID. Of course, that won’t happen…
  
Michael P Senger
The Great COVID Ventilator Death Cover-up
Tens of thousands of Americans died after being placed on mechanical ventilators in spring 2020. It’s long past time we got real answers as to how many…
  
Michael P Senger
COVID Video Library
Recently, I’ve been putting together a Twitter thread to serve as an open-access library of all the most important and viral video clips from throughout…
  
Michael P Senger
US Intelligence Is Covering Up the Fact They Knew About COVID In November 2019
A recent House Intelligence Report contains unmistakable evidence that some US intelligence officials are lying to conceal that intelligence about the…
  
Michael P Senger
Devil’s Advocate – Responding to Lockdown Apologists’ Strongest Argument: The ‘Pure Fear’ Theory
The ‘pure fear’ defense of the response to COVID does not withstand scrutiny.
  
Michael P Senger
How Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard Masked America
Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard played a decisive role in shifting CDC guidance and ushering in mask mandates across America. Zeynep’s role in the…
  
Michael P Senger
Interview on Ask Dr. Drew
Highly recommend my latest interview discussing the Telegraph’s Lockdown Files, CCP influence on the response to COVID, and Snake Oil: How Xi Jinping…
  
Michael P Senger
Balaji Srinivasan: The Man Who Couldn’t Wait for COVID to Ring In the ‘New Normal’
Balaji’s Twitter ‘prophecies’ may be the best evidence yet that there was a plan to recreate China’s COVID response globally, down to the particular…
  
Michael P Senger
Leaked Messages Reveal Plan to ‘Deploy the New Variant’ in Covid Messaging to ‘Get Proper Behaviour Change’ in UK Lockdown Compliance
Leaked messages from December 13, 2020, show former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock planning to “deploy the new variant” in Covid messaging to…
  
Michael P Senger
